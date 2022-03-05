Girls' Weekend 2, Tulips, Farmers' Markets, Half Marathon & Skatepark Anniversary this week!

Catch Des Moines CEO/President Greg Edwards has plenty of great ideas for things to do this week around central Iowa. Girls' Weekend 2, a comedy by Karen Schaeffer, runs from May 4-15 at the Des Moines Civic Center. The Pella Tulip Time Festival runs Thursday through Saturday...where you can explore the thousands of tulips around the town square, visit street vendors and local shops, catch TWO parades each day and more! Two of the best Farmers' Markets are opening this week...Thursday it's the Historic Valley Junction Farmers' Market from 4-8:30pm. Saturday the Des Moines Downtown Farmers' Market opens at 7am in the Historic Court Avenue District. The Des Moines Women's Half Marathon, 10K, 5k, and Team Relay happening this Saturday and Sunday...Events start and end at Jasper Winery. And, Lauridsen Skatepark Anniversary of being open for ONE YEAR happens this Saturday with skateboard, scooter and BMX contests and events throughout the day! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for details on all these events and more!