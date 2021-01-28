Greg Edwards with Catch Des Moines talks about fun things to do this week including golfing at the Blank Park Zoo, hot air balloons downtown, Botanical Blues and a recently launched new resource for visitors - a webpage listing out the "Des Best" of the best in Greater Des Moines.
Great DSM Hot Air Balloon Hunt, Botanical Blues & Des Best that you can Catch in Des Moines!
Greg Edwards with Catch Des Moines talks about fun things to do this week including golfing at the zoo, hot air balloons downtown, Botanical Blues and "Des Best"