Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for Homeownership Program | PAID CONTENT

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity has a goal of helping more than 30 individuals and families become homeowners in 2021. Dan Warfel, Family Services Coordinator for Habitat for Humanity, explains the Home Ownership Program on location of a home in Des Moines that is nearly complete and almost ready for occupancy. Dan talks about what it takes to get involved with the program and encourages those interested in the current enrollment period to get their applications in before the deadline June 30, 2021. You can apply at GDMHABITAT.ORG/APPLY