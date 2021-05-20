Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity Tool Lending Library

PAID CONTENT | The Tool Lending Library of Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity provides access to over 350 tools for area residents who seek to improve and maintain their homes. Learn how the program works from the ReStore Director, Dana Folkerts and ReStore Tool Library Associate Stephan Baker as they show you some of the more popular tools used on a regular basis. For more information stop by the GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 2200 East Euclid in Des Moines, call 515-309-0224 or visit online at www.gdmhabitat.org/programs-services/tool-lending-library/