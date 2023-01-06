Greek Food Fair | Paid Content

Paid Content | Check out the Greek Food Fair Hosted by Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George. It will be their 43rd annual fair This is a family friendly event and its also free to attend! There will be a lot of Mediterranean food from main dishes to sides and desserts. We get to check out some of the dishes that are going to be provided. The Greek Food Fair is happening Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th. All days have different starts and end times.