Greg Edwards shares some of the great things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

CEO and President of Catch Des Moines, Greg Edwards, stops by the studios for a fun-filled visit with Lou about some of the great things happening around Des Moines this week! The Iowa Wild hockey team take to the ice TONIGHT (Tuesday) and this weekend! Friday's game will honor Earth Day and evryone will "Go Green" and fans will get a pine tree seed kit! Then on Saturday, The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will perform before the game on the south concourse.