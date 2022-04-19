x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

Greg Edwards shares some of the great things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO-Catch Des Moines, has ideas of what to do this week! Iowa Wild play tonight (Tuesday) & this weekend, Pippi Longstocking, Earth Day & 515 Birthday

More Videos

CEO and President of Catch Des Moines, Greg Edwards, stops by the studios for a fun-filled visit with Lou about some of the great things happening around Des Moines this week!  The Iowa Wild hockey team take to the ice TONIGHT (Tuesday) and this weekend!  Friday's game will honor Earth Day and evryone will "Go Green" and fans will get a pine tree seed kit! Then on Saturday, The Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will perform before the game on the south concourse.

Pippi Longstocking, The Musical, will be at the Des Moines Community Playhouse this Friday through May 8. Celebrate Earth Day at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. And, celebrate 515 Brewing's birthday with them this Saturday with their On Cloud 9 event.

Learn more about everything happening in the greater Des Moines area by going to www.catchdesmoines.com 