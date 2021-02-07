Grilling Safety with Kidde | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Independence Day Weekend means a lot of folks will be out grilling and Kidde (pronounced Kid-ah) reminds you to grill safely! Sharon Cooksey, Kidde Fire Safety Educator, reminds us about some of the precautions that should be taken while grilling and how to react in the case of an uncontrolled fire. Sharon also reviews the proper way to extinguish a fire using the PASS method. We also take a look at the new law that went into effect in Iowa YESTERDAY, July 1, 2021 concerning new smoke detectors. www.kidde.com