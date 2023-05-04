Growing the Minds of Children with New Horizon Academy | Paid Content

Learn ways to keep children active physically and mentally | Paid Content

Kelena Bonnell joins us in studio today to talk about the opportunities at New horizon Academy and to share activities to keep kids busy and entertained.

New Horizon Academy prepares children for success in school and in life.

The early years of a child's life are very important for later health and development. One of the main reasons is how fast the brain grows starting before birth and continuing into early childhood. Although the brain continues to develop and change into adulthood, the first 8 years can build a foundation for future learning, health and life success. Children are born ready to learn and have countless skills to learn over many years. They depend on parents, family members, and other caregivers as their first teachers to develop the right skills to become independent and lead healthy and successful lives.

At New Horizon Academy, everything they do is based on what they know about brain development. They create a learning environment that helps children grown physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially. They do this with their state-of-the-art classrooms, research-based curriculum, and highly trained teachers dedicated to doing what is best for young children.

With over 50 years of experience in early childhood education, They know the importance of keeping children active and challenge this time of year can poses. It's cold, snowy, and muddy. The children have been indoors, they are bored, and they are craving big body movement. They have boredom buster ideas for families. Here are a few boredom buster ideas. They help support brain development, too.