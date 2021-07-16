"Guffy", dog training classes, Home for the Summer & Job Fair at Animal Rescue League of Iowa

"Guffy" is looking for a forever home and Kathryn Vry, Dog Behavior and Training Assistant, has all the details on how you can adopt him at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Kathryn also talks about the dog training classes that are offered at the ARL and the very special ARL Job Fair happening NEXT WEDNESDAY! Also, mark your calendar...there is a NAME YOUR PRICE adoption event "Home for the Summer" happening at the ARL Satellite location: Ankeny Petsmart July 18-24th! www.arl-iowa.org for more details!