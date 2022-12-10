Halloween Zoo Brew THIS FRIDAY with Punching Pandas | Sponsored Content

x
Sponsored Content | Ryan Bickle is hanging out at the Giraffe Enclosure at  the Blank Park Zoo and has an update on how well Bakari the baby giraffe is doing and when you can see him outside!  We also remind adults that the HUGE HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW is happening THIS FRIDAY starting at 5:30pm...with a costume contest for individuals, couples and group happening at 6:30pm in the Event Center!  Prizes include behind the scenes tours for winners! THE PUNCHING PANDAS will be performing in the Holmes Foster Event Center and the VIP Experience includes the HAUNTED TRAIN RIDE and Special Sampling! The 36th Night Eyes gets underway NEXT WEEK and offers a merry not scary event for the kids. Tickets and information for all these events can be found at www.BlankParkZoo.com

