"Hangin with Winners" has inspirational stories from some BIG names including Extraordinary Iowans!

Ray Cole, co-author of "Hangin' with Winners: A Lifetime of Connections, Anecdotes and Lessons Learned" visits to tell us about his new book. Ray expands on some of the people that are included in the book and the inspirational messages they share. 32 incredible stories of people and organizations are told in this book including those of Diane Sawyer, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Ted Koppel, Dick Vitale, Michael J. Fox, Jimmy Kimmel and Rusty Wallace. There is even a chapter devoted to Extraordinary Iowans including Governors Robert Ray & Terry Branstad, Ed Thomas, William Knapp and more!