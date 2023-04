We are joined the Harmony Delegation Barbershop Chorus with their members Eldon Cross, Steve Schaaf, Greg Long and Paul Cartwright. They will be performing The Poppet Show, a fun-filled parody of song and spectacle. Join the Zany cast and musicians on a journey to a parallel universe. Watch the performance live Saturday, April 29 at 3 PM located at the First Baptist church in Johnston, IA.