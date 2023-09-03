HBOT Success Story | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are Joined by Dr. Vince Hassel and John Ahlers to talk about HBOT and Johns success story using it. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a safe non-invasive therapy that uses an increase in atmospheric pressure to increase oxygen supply to cells and tissues.

Ahlers started his session a month and a half ago and sees he's getting valid results. He describes his treatment as getting positive benefits. At first he was looking for treatment for his long Covid symptoms and after talking with Dr. Hassel, his treatment helps with his PTSD and other concern he has.