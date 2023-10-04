Hearing Loss and Dementia with Concept by Iowa Hearing | Paid Content

Suffering from hearing Loss can lead to symptoms of Dementia | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Taylor Parker, President of Concept by Iowa Hearing. We learn how hearing loss correlates and can possibly lead to symptoms of Dementia.

People who have difficulty hearing a conversation in a noisy environment are almost TWICE as likely to develop dementia.

A study has found a link between speech-in-noise hearing loss and dementia onset. Speech-in-noise hearing loss, a condition where people struggle to hear speech in a noisy area, is also a known symptom of dementia. Study found that difficulty hearing spoken conversations, particularly in a noisy environment, is associated with up to a 91% increased risk of dementia.

Why is it important that speech-in-noise hearing loss is being recognized as a risk factor for dementia? As risk factor it can be treated with the use of hearing devices and potentially hold off the onset dementia. Speech-in-noise hearing loss is commonly caused by noise exposure and aging. Hearing impairment likely increases other dementia risk factors such as social isolation as well as increasing the demand on processing perceptual information.