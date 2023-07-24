Hearing Loss & osteoporosis with Concept by Iowa Hearing | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor Parker is hearing to shed some light and statistics on hearing loss and Osteoporosis. Osteoporosis increases your risk of hearing loss by 40 percent and affects women more than men. People with Osteoporosis are more likely to experience Tinnitus, which is hearing a ringing or buzzing sound. Experts suggest that Osteoporosis can lead to hearing loss because there's a weakening of the bones which may cause issues with the functioning of the tiny bones in the inner ear. Also looking at abnormal bone remodeling and changes to the area that protect the nerves and structures involved in hearing which is why Osteoporosis can cause hearing loss. There is no cure for Tinnitus, however.