Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball and an inspiring story of survival because of wife knowing CPR

The American Heart Association Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball is happening this Saturday at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines. Karen Rieck, Heart of Des Moines Heart Ball co-chair, has details on how important the event is and how to still get tickets to the IN PERSON event. We also hear the inspiring story of Kyle Brock and how his wife, Vonda, SAVED HIS LIFE because she saw the signs of a heart attack AND she knew CPR! June 1-7 is CPR and AED Awareness Week and you can get more information on training at www.heart.org/CPR. To get more information on the Heart Ball, go to www.heart.org/DSMHeartBall