Here are some of the great things you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Alex Wilson, Communications & PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, is excited to let us know about some GREAT events that are happening in Central Iowa this week including the return of the Farm Progress Show in Boone! The show started today (Tuesday) and runs through Thursday! Wednesday has a special concert performance of Lee Brice! Celebrate the people, the culture, and the cuisines during the Taste of the Junction happening Friday and Saturday in Historic Valley Junction, West Des Moines. The Water Lantern Festival is happening Saturday at Water Works Park and your ticket includes a floating lantern kit, led candle, draw string bag and access to live music, food trucks and more! Launch of lanterns begins at 8pm. And, The Renaissance Faire is happening at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park this Saturday through Monday! For information on ALL THESE EVENTS and MORE go to www.catchdesmoines.com