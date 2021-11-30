Hide and Seek Ornaments, Christkindlmarket Des Moines and more things to CATCH in DES MOINES this week!

Catch Des Moines President/CEO, Greg Edwards has great ideas of things to do in Central Iowa This Week including the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Championships, Christkindlmarket Des Moines, Hide and Seek Ornaments (Downtown) and Family Christmas at Living History Farms! goto www.catchdesmoines.com for full details and other GREAT ideas!
