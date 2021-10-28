High Quality New Kitchen Cabinets at GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers many different options for your building/remodeling needs including BRAND NEW, assemble yourself cabinets! Story City's Sue Ellen Tuttle was looking for another item when she learned about the cabinets offered at GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore. She compared spec sheets and then realized that these cabinets met or exceeded specs of the ones she was going to buy and saved herself about $1600! Hear her story and see the dramatic results and learn what she says is one of the biggest benefits from installing these units! www.GDMhabitat.org/restore