Holiday Zoo Brew, Santa at the Zoo & Winter Safari Camp at Blank Park Zoo

Julia Bingham from the Blank Park Zoo teaches us some interesting facts about Chinchillas that you may not have known about...Plus, she has information on the Final Zoo Brew of the year, TOMORROW NIGHT, Friday December 3, 2021 at the Blank Park Zoo! Adults are welcomed to HOLIDAY ZOO BREW and enjoy the SILENT DISCO in the heated Homes Foster Event Center and participate in trivia contests (with prizes) and more! VIP Tickets are still available for special offerings during the evening as well. Santa will also be at the Zoo a couple of times in the next few weeks and the Winter Safari Camp registration is now open for the event at the end of the month. Go to www.blankparkzoo.com/events to get all the information on these and other events happening at your Blank Park Zoo all year long!.