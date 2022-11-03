Home and Remodeling Show at Iowa State Fairgrounds THIS WEEKEND | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Bryon Moore, Chairperson-Home & Remodeling Show presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines, explains the many aspects of the FREE TO ATTEND event THIS WEEKEND! Enjoy three days of innovative exhibitions, educational seminars and questions answered by trade professionals! Admission to the show and parking are FREE at the Jacobson Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Show hours are Friday March 11th from Noon-5pm, Saturday March 12th 9am-6pm and Sunday March 13th 10am-4pm. Go to www.dsmhba.com for full show details.