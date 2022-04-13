Hop on over to the Blank Park Zoo this weekend!

Blank Park Zoo's Eggstravaganza presented by Kinder Joy is happening THIS SATURDAY from 10a-2pm and is FREE with regular admission to the zoo! Julia Bingham joins us with a Giant Flemish Rabbit, named Hagrid, to help us get ready for the event!

Learn about the all zoo egg hunt and a chance at winning a "Behind The Scenes Tour" of the Blank Park Zoo! Also, Blank Park Zoo Wild Lights presented by MidAmerican Energy continues through May 30th Wednesday through Sundays. For more information about activities and hours of events visit www.blankparkzoo.com