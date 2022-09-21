Hope for the Wild-Red Pandas and final days to vote for baby giraffe name at Blank Park Zoo

Sponsored Content | Chris Eckles, Blank Park Zoo, talks about the FREE virtual informational program being offered as part of Hope for the Wild Conservation Series in 2022. The virtual program is being offered on September 30th and registration is FREE by clicking here: Hope for the Wild-Red Panda. The video will be available to you for two weeks before going public.

ALSO, you have until FRIDAY September 23, 2022 to vote on your favorite name for the baby giraffe born at the Blank Park Zoo a couple weeks ago! Vote NOW my clicking here: Vote for Giraffe Name or by visitingwww.blankparkzoo.com. A name will be announced on Monday September 26th.



