Hope Ministries will deliver/serve 1500 FREE Easter Meals this year!

Kathy Coady, Director of Development & Community Relations-Hope Ministries, says 1500 FREE MEALS will be delivered/served this Easter Weekend. The meals will be FREE on Saturday April 16, 2022 and they are currently taking orders for Easter meals at 515-246-4277 or at www.hopeiowa.com. You may request a meal for EVERYONE IN YOUR FAMILY so that your Easter will be filled with joy and great food. ****SPECIAL NOTE**** The deadline to have a FREE EASTER MEAL DELIVERED in the DES MOINES METRO AREA is Friday April 8, 2022 at 4:30pm. Hope Ministries Easter needs are filled, but they still need financial support for the FREE meals they provide everyday at an incredible cost of only $1.85 each. www.hopeiowa.com for more information on how to help.