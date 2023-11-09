Hormone Therapy treatment with Vero Health Center | Paid Content

Paid Content | If someone is suffering with symptoms like stubborn weight gain, constant fatigue, terrible hot flashes, low libido they need to have their hormone levels tested. If the hormone levels are low, they may benefit from Hormone Replacement Therapy.

When you are not producing hormones, you start to feel run down and you start gaining weight. Bio-identical hormones can reverse these effects and turn back the clock. Vero Health Center offers FDA-approved bio-identical hormone replacement or BHRT. The bio-identical are bio-logically identical to what a woman’s body produces naturally. There are less adverse reactions. It is suggested that bio-identical hormones may help prevent certain types of cancer and are considered the fountain of youth.