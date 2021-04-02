HOT things to Catch in Des Moines this COLD weekend

Temperatures well below zero this weekend calls for some hot things to do around the Des Moines Metro area! The "Puck Drops Here" Friday night for the season opener for the Iowa Wild Hockey Team. It's always 80 degrees inside the Des Moines Botanical Garden for Dome After Dark! And, The Dueling Fiddles will be performing at the Covered Bridges Winery on Saturday. Learn some of the metro's best-kept secrets in Catch Des Moines' new hidden gems blog! catchdesmoines.com/desbest