How can Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy Help You | Paid Content

we are joined by Carol Kelderman and Kaity Hall, Doctors of Physical Therapy from Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy. They are here to talk about pelvic health therapy. 1 in 3 women in the United States has pelvic dysfunction in their life and unfortunately, more than 50% don't seek out medical attention for that.

Kinetic Edge Physical Therapy will see people who have been referred to them by other doctors such as primary care physicians, gynecologist and anyone who has been struggling with pelvic issues or concerns and need help. Schedule a free screening to get the chance to talk to a care professional to figure out what kind of things you may be dealing with. A session last around 40 minutes and it’s a get to know basis to get a general identify your problems.