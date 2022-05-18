How can you tell the Seals from the Sea Lions at the Blank Park Zoo?

Do YOU know how to tell the difference between a Seal & a Sea Lion? Allison Colles, Seal/Sea Lion Trainer at Blank Park Zoo gives you a real simple way to distinguish between these two animals. Plus, she has information as to when the best times are to see them in action during training sessions each day or other times when they are really active! It is also the last two weeks for Blank Park Zoo's Wild Lights presented by MidAmerican Energy. The event runs Wednesday-Sunday nights from 7:30-10pm and has it's final night on Monday May 30th, 2022. Discounted family packs of tickets are available at www.blankparkzoo.com