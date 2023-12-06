How Hearing Loss Can Take a Toll on Physical Ability | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor Parker, Managing Partner of Concept by Iowa Hearing is here to talk about how hearing loss can affect how active one can be. Study showed people with mild to severe hearing loss tended to exercise less than those with normal hearing. The greater the degree of hearing loss the more likely people were to be sedentary for longer during the day. People with hearing loss were active for 34 minutes less per day or over 8 full days per year. A study over 8 years showed those with hearing loss had a faster rate of physical decline (physical function, balance, and walking speed) than those with normal hearing.