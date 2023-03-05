How New Horizon Academy is Keeping Kids Entertained | Paid Content

Paid Content | we are joined by Kelena Bonell in studio today and she’s here to demonstrate a bunch of fun activities for kids to enjoy. These activities aren’t just fun, they are brain stimulating. These activities have a focus on S.T.E.A.M. New Horizon Academy program provides children with opportunities to engage in a wide variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities. From participating in engineering challenges to exploring motion, gravity, and energy, children have ample opportunities to work on their school-readiness skills, all while having fun.