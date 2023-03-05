How New Horizon Academy is Keeping Kids Entertained | Paid Content

Paid Content | we are joined by Kelena Bonell in studio today and she’s here to demonstrate a bunch of fun activities for kids to enjoy. These activities aren’t just fun, they are brain stimulating. These activities have a focus on S.T.E.A.M. New Horizon Academy program provides children with opportunities to engage in a wide variety of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities. From participating in engineering challenges to exploring motion, gravity, and energy, children have ample opportunities to work on their school-readiness skills, all while having fun.
Kelena demonstrates the S.T.E.A.M. Activities kids and parents can do at home. These activities include cooking, plant journaling, and growing your own plants. It helps with fine motor skills, reading, math, and stimulates the brain and gives a nice feeling of accomplishment. Visit Newhorizonacademy.net for more information and print outs for the many activities they have to offer.