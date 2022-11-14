How quickly Noise Induced Hearing Loss can occur | Paid Content

Paid Content | Taylor Parker, President-Concept By Iowa Hearing, has information on how your hearing can be effected by what is called Boise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL). Taylor shows us a "Noise Thermometer" and explains how the amount of time spent in a noise filled area can damage your hearing and how increasing noise levels by just 3 decibels can damage hearing. Learn how long it takes for your hearing to be damaged by simple things like a hairdryer, motorcycle, lawnmower...even an MP3 Player! Find out how loud Kinnick Stadium was shown to be on a fan's device this past weekend when Taylor was in attendance and how quickly that could damage unprotected hearing. Find out what can cause damage in as little as 8 seconds and what could be instantaneous! GET YOUR HEARING CHECKED at any of the 15 Concept by Iowa Hearing centers in Iowa. Visit IowaHearing.com to find your nearest location!