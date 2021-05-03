How to build pensions into your retirement plan

PAID CONTENT | Chawn Honkomp, from Merkle Retirement Planning, explains the importance of pensions in your overall retirement plan and the options that may help you achieve the optimum benefit. He also address other revenue streams that could also play a vital role in the success of a plan. For more information go to www.merkleplan.com
Don't forget about the Blood Drive Tuesday, May 11th from 11: 00a - 4:00p at the main office of Merkle Retirement Planning. Sign up for a time to donate at www.redcrossblood.org and use the code: MerkleGrimes