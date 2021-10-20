How to make a Pumpkin Volcano | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | New Horizon Academy emphasizes STEAM learning activities as part of their early childhood education program. Erynn Laughlin, manager at the West Des Moines location, shows us how a pumpkin can be used a learning tool in a variety of ways and teaches us how to create a simple experiment at home that results in a Pumpkin Volcano!

New Horizon Academy is open to care for and educate children ages 6 weeks through the end of fourth-grade and located in Des Moines, West Des Moines, Johnston and Pella. www.newhorizonacademy.net