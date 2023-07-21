Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Homefront | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out here on the track with Hy-Vee Senior Communications Manager, Nola Davis, Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray with the United States Navy and Lt. Col. Randall Standford with the National Guard. They are here to talk about the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 on Saturday, July 22nd presented by Instacart that will honor our country’s veterans and service men and women. The day will include many activities recognizing our military, including an Enlistment Ceremony and the 34th Army Band, as well as a Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit and more. Some things to expect on Saturday are the enlistment ceremony, Army 34th Band, Color Guard, and the opening concert with Carrie Underwood and the closing concert with Kenny Chesney.