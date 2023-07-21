Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Team | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are out on the track with Bobby Rahal, Co-Owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Christian Lundgaard, RLL No. 45 Hy-Vee IndyCar Team. Don’t miss out Free Family Friday. Today, starting at 2 PM families are welcome to come and watch the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone on-track action for free. Fans will also be able to visit the Iowa Speedway garage area, walk the track and get autographs from drivers for free after practice concludes. For the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend Pit Stop Challenge six NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams will compete for $50,000 in prize money under the lights.