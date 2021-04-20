Importance of addressing Mesothelioma in a timely manner

PAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer discusses Mesothelioma and how long it can be until symptoms begin to occur. Typically it is diagnosed in people in their 50's, 60's or 70's. Kim gives examples of professions that are most subject to have had exposure to asbestos fibers and how someone who never worked in any of those fields could have been exposed! Learn about the staggering amount of money that has been set aside for these claims and the average settlement awarded. Questions? 1-800 INJURED or www.baerlawoffice.com