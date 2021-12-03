In 2020, only 1 in 3 lost pets were reunited with their owner...ARL of Iowa aims to increase those numbers!

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is hosting a webinar called the No Place Like Home Challenge to help in reuniting lost pets with their owners. Topics will include the improved the information on the ARL website, so it's easier to navigate if you've lost or found a pet. Director of Animal Services of Joe Stafford at ARL is hosting the event Friday March 12th and it will be available on the ARL website (www.arl-iowa.org) for viewing at a later time.