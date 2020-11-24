x
In the kitchen cooking Lou's Mom's stuffing

It has become an Iowa Live tradition to share Lou's Mom's delicious stuffing recipe for the holidays

Lou’s Mom’s Stuffing Recipe

Single Batch, designed for smaller gatherings

INGREDIENTS:

• 12 Oz Bag of HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING

• 6oz Box of LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE MIX 

• 1 Egg

• ½ Large Chopped ONION (or 1 medium sized)

• ½ Bunch of Chopped CELERY

• 4 oz Sliced/Slightly Chopped WATER CHESTNUTS (1/2 standard can)

• ½ pound of SAGE PORK SAUSAGE 

• 1-14.5 oz can of CHICKEN BROTH 

• 4 Tablespoons (half a stick) of REAL BUTTER

• ½-1 clove of chopped GARLIC

• ¼-½ teaspoon of COARSE GROUND BLACK PEPPER

INSTRUCTIONS:

___Cook LONG GRAIN AND WILD RICE as directed and DIVIDE IN HALF!  You’ll only be using HALF of the rice for the SINGLE BATCH Recipe.

___Place the FULL BAG of HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING in large bowl and add full 14.5oz can of CHICKEN BROTH and stir 

___Sauté SAGE PORK SAUSAGE and remove from heat

___Using a LARGE PAN…Sauté your chopped ONION & GARLIC

___Add the cooked SAGE PORK SAUSAGE, Chopped CELERY,  Slightly Chopped WATER CHESTNUTS

___Add beaten EGG and mix 

___Add the ½ batch of cooked LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE MIX to that mixture

___GENTLY fold ALL COOKED INGREDIENTS in pan into the HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING/CHICKEN BROTH bowl.  A larger bowl may be necessary. Punch or Salad Bowls work well.

* Most of items have been cooked completely so you simply need to get the stuffing up to serving temperature. 

___Place STUFFING in Roasting Pan, cover with foil and simply heat to about 165F.  Should only take about 30-45 minutes to achieve temperature. For a CRUNCHY CRUST, remove foil for last 10-15 minutes. 