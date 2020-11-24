In the kitchen cooking Lou's Mom's stuffing

Lou’s Mom’s Stuffing Recipe
Single Batch, designed for smaller gatherings
INGREDIENTS:
• 12 Oz Bag of HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING
• 6oz Box of LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE MIX
• 1 Egg
• ½ Large Chopped ONION (or 1 medium sized)
• ½ Bunch of Chopped CELERY
• 4 oz Sliced/Slightly Chopped WATER CHESTNUTS (1/2 standard can)
• ½ pound of SAGE PORK SAUSAGE
• 1-14.5 oz can of CHICKEN BROTH
• 4 Tablespoons (half a stick) of REAL BUTTER
• ½-1 clove of chopped GARLIC
• ¼-½ teaspoon of COARSE GROUND BLACK PEPPER
INSTRUCTIONS:
___Cook LONG GRAIN AND WILD RICE as directed and DIVIDE IN HALF! You’ll only be using HALF of the rice for the SINGLE BATCH Recipe.
___Place the FULL BAG of HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING in large bowl and add full 14.5oz can of CHICKEN BROTH and stir
___Sauté SAGE PORK SAUSAGE and remove from heat
___Using a LARGE PAN…Sauté your chopped ONION & GARLIC
___Add the cooked SAGE PORK SAUSAGE, Chopped CELERY, Slightly Chopped WATER CHESTNUTS
___Add beaten EGG and mix
___Add the ½ batch of cooked LONG GRAIN & WILD RICE MIX to that mixture
___GENTLY fold ALL COOKED INGREDIENTS in pan into the HERB SEASONED CUBED STUFFING/CHICKEN BROTH bowl. A larger bowl may be necessary. Punch or Salad Bowls work well.
* Most of items have been cooked completely so you simply need to get the stuffing up to serving temperature.
___Place STUFFING in Roasting Pan, cover with foil and simply heat to about 165F. Should only take about 30-45 minutes to achieve temperature. For a CRUNCHY CRUST, remove foil for last 10-15 minutes.