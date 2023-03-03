Inclusive Playgrounds important for Variety-the Children's Charity | Paid Content

Paid Content | Variety-the Children's Charity is getting ready for the annual television fundraiser seen exclusively on WOI-TV for the 49th year! The Variety-the Children's Charity Telethon Spotlight program airs at 7pm on Saturday March 4th on Local 5. This show puts the spotlight on a variety of programs that variety helps fund, those who have been impacted by these programs plus incredible people and organizations who have stepped up to help kids that are at risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs. Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety-the Children's Charity, expands on the importance of building Inclusive Playgrounds in Iowa and where the Variety Star Playgrounds were first installed. www.varietyiowa.com