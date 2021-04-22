The ALS Association Iowa Chapter wraps up its latest fundraising efforts this weekend as the winning ticket for the Indian Chief Vintage Crimson Motorcycle will be draw this Sunday 4/25/21! Emily Vanni, Director of Development says that only 750 tickets will be sold at $100 each, limit 3, and there are still few tickets remaining! Visit www.alsaiowa.org to get all the
Indian Chief Vintage Crimson Motorcycle Raffle for ALS Association Iowa Chapter ends this weekend!
