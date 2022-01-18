Indulge at West End Architectural Salvage, Battle at the Barn at Fairgrounds, NASA Astronaut at Civic Center & Embrace Winter at Waveland

Greg Edwards, CEO/President of Catch Des Moines, enlightens us to several events around town to keep our minds off the cold weather ahead! Indulge: A Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Affair is being held Friday and Saturday at West End Architectural Salvage. The 14th Annual Battle at the Barn (indoor racing on Coke syrup with go-karts, four-wheelers, three-wheelers, lawn mowers, and more) will be at the Jacobson Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday & Saturday! "VIEW FROM ABOVE: An Astronaut Photographs the World" is from NASA Astronaut Terry Virts as he discusses his time in outer space at the Des Moines Civic Center this Friday. And, the folks at Des Moines Parks and Recreation want you to enjoy the outdoors this winter with their event, Embrace Winter at Waveland Park this Saturday. Get information on these events and more by going to www.catchdesmoines.com