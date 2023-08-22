Ingersoll Live | Paid Content

Paid Content | Lauren Kollauf is here today to talk about a fun event coming up this weekend. Ingersoll LIVE is August 26, 2023 in the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue. This will be their 19th Annual event! Ingersoll LIVE is a family-friendly "block party" along Ingersoll Avenue featuring live music, art, food and entertainment. There will be three stages of live music and entertainment, plus pop-up performances on the street. You can also find food trucks and other vendors to browse from. There will be a Kid Zone with inflatables, train, mini golf, face painting, balloons and an Artist Village (new this year!) with artist vendors, art station with the Des Moines Art Center and Community Stage. Things kick off at 3 Pm.