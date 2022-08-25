INGERSOLL LIVE-This Saturday 4-11pm | Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content | Lauren Kollauf, Executive Director, The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand has the details on this Saturday's (August 27th) Ingersoll Live happening on the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue. The event is FREE to attend and runs from 4-11pm. This family-friendly event if filled with fun activities for people of all ages, food & drinks and a variety of vendors. There will be 2 stages of live music, plus a Community Stage featuring local organizations. New attractions this year include a 3-D chalk artist and an interactive art station. For more information visit www.theavenuesdsm.com