x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

"Ingersoll Live" THIS SATURDAY (8/28/21) from 4-11pm!

Kris Maggard, Executive Director-The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, talks about the 17th Annual INGERSOLL LIVE event happening THIS Saturday August 28, 2021

INGERSOLL LIVE is happening THIS SATURDAY from 4-11pm on the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines.  Kris Maggard, Executive Director-The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, talks about the events that begin at 4pm and will include THREE STAGES!  This family-friendly street festival offers live music throughout the afternoon and evening, inflatables, rides and activities for kids, arts and crafts for browsing and buying, food and beverage vendors, street performances, and much more! 

4pm  The Isiserettes Drill & Drum Corp 

5-8 PM  Community Stage

6PM  NOLA Jazz Band

7PM  Dick Danger Band

8:30PM  Drag Show

9:30pm  She's Crafty (All-Female Beastie Boys Tribute Band)

www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live-3/ingersoll-live-2021/