"Ingersoll Live" THIS SATURDAY (8/28/21) from 4-11pm!

INGERSOLL LIVE is happening THIS SATURDAY from 4-11pm on the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Kris Maggard, Executive Director-The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, talks about the events that begin at 4pm and will include THREE STAGES! This family-friendly street festival offers live music throughout the afternoon and evening, inflatables, rides and activities for kids, arts and crafts for browsing and buying, food and beverage vendors, street performances, and much more!