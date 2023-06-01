x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Iowa Live

"Iowa, a place to grow" on the January 6th Iowa Almanac

We learn the origin of "Iowa, a place to grow" as the slogan for the state of Iowa on the January 6th edition of the Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein

More Videos

Professor Jeff Stein has information on the creation of the slogan "Iowa, a place to grow" and the meaning behind the symbol that was created accompany the phrase. We learn where you can still find a statue of this state slogan/design and about other slogans that were have been used by the state. www.iowaalmanac.com 

Before You Leave, Check This Out