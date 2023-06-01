"Iowa, a place to grow" on the January 6th Iowa Almanac

Professor Jeff Stein has information on the creation of the slogan "Iowa, a place to grow" and the meaning behind the symbol that was created accompany the phrase. We learn where you can still find a statue of this state slogan/design and about other slogans that were have been used by the state. www.iowaalmanac.com
