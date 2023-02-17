Iowa Almanac: 57 Years Ago Today

Professor Jeff Stein talks about the clash of music and government in Iowa history

In a speech to the Iowa Bank Auditors and Controllers conference at the Hyperion Club in Des Moines on this date in 1966, Hughes said, "Our young people may wear their hair in weird fashions, and listen to godawful music...But then, young people have always done things of equally ridiculous nature. And we have survived."

Hughes went on to compare the anti-war sentiment of the time with past protests, and noted that America survived then, too. In a far-reaching address that in some ways telegraphed his later interest in national politics, Hughes discussed local, state, and international issues. He said if any place on the troubled earth has a bright future, "it is this patch of good earth and God-given abundance that we call Iowa."