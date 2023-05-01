Iowa Almanac: Blazing a North-South trail through Des Moines

The January 5th edition of the Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein discusses the creation of a north-south passage that closely follows the path of today's Interstate 35. Learn about the meeting that took place in Mason City to extended a trail NORTH to St. Paul, Minnesota that originally led from Fort Des Moines to Fort Leavenworth. We also learn about how publisher Edwin Meredith helped extend this road SOUTH to complete a north-south run across the country! www.iowaalmanac.com