Today marks a special milestone for the post office in Des Moines, Iowa. On September 8, 1920, the first sack of air mail, delivered by a military pilot, arrived in Des Moines, part of the new transcontinental route. Professor Jeff Stein has the details on the whole story on the Iowa Almanac. Learn more historic things that have occurred everyday in IOWA history by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com
Iowa Almanac: First Air Mail Drop in Des Moines
Professor Jeff Stein has the story of the First Air Mail Delivery in Des Moines 102 years ago TODAY, September 8th, on the Iowa Almanac!