Iowa Almanac for February 3rd...The Day The Music Died

Professor Jeff Stein & The Iowa Almanac have details on the tragic plane crash that happened in Iowa on February 3, 1959..."The Day The Music Died"

February 3, 1959..."The Day the Music Died" when a plane carrying Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, The Big Bopper-J.P. Richardson and pilot Roger Peterson crashed near Clear Lake, Iowa.  Professor Jeff Stein's Iowa Almanac talks about this tragic event and also shares the eerie story of a conversation between one of the legends that we lost, Buddy Holly, and Waylon Jennings just before the two parted ways for the final time that evening.  A conversation Jennings will never forget...and, neither will you.   www.iowaalmanac.com 

