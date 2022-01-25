Iowa Almanac for January 25th-Fort Madison

Professor Jeff Stein has the January 25th edition of the Iowa Almanac which talks about the creation of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, on this date in 1839. Learn how much was originally allocated for the prison and how much the new prison costs today! Find out how the prisoners were held until the first building was constructed and how many escaped! Also, we remind you that you can listen to past Iowa Almanac episodes, INCLUDING yesterday's 100th Anniversary of the ice cream treat created in Onawa, Iowa by visiting www.iowaalmanac.com